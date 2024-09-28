Short Interest in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Rises By 100.0%

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
BEEZ traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.52. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $32.58.
About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.