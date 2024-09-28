Short Interest in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Rises By 100.0%

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BEEZ traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.52. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

