Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Increases By 91.3%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Shares of HKXCY stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.87. 46,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,355. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.