Short Interest in Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Drops By 57.7%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 17,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,733. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

