Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Increases By 155.2%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the August 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,441,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,458 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 81,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

ASAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASAI

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.