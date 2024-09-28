Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Grows By 142.9%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 31st total of 108,100 shares. Currently, 32.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Siyata Mobile Trading Down 2.9 %
SYTA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 185,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,061. The firm has a market cap of $532,608.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $437.22.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($47.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 269.08% and a negative return on equity of 182.47%.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siyata Mobile
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.