Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Drops By 51.3%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Community Bancshares

In other news, SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $26,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $148,761.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 15,000 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,779.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $26,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.77. 365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.01.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

