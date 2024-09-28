Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Rises By 90.9%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

Shares of BDVSY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 2,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404. The Bidvest Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3818 per share. This is a boost from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.