Short Interest in Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Grows By 144.9%

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the August 31st total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Thunder Power Stock Performance

AIEV stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Thunder Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62.

Get Thunder Power alerts:

Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.