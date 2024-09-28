Short Interest in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Expands By 135.6%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the August 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

