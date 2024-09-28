Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Declines By 57.1%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLRD opened at $20.85 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

