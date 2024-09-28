Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 79.3% in September

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

SLVRF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

