SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1134 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

CWYUF opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.68 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

