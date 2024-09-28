Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $56.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE SMAR opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,157 shares of company stock worth $1,762,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Smartsheet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 524,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 133,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

