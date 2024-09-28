Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,157 shares of company stock worth $1,762,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,655,000 after purchasing an additional 225,390 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,399,000 after purchasing an additional 358,988 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,023,000 after acquiring an additional 156,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,931,000 after acquiring an additional 533,278 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

