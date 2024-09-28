Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Société BIC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BICEY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $34.19. 2,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

Société BIC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

