SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Down 53.4% in September

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SOBKY stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. SoftBank has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $14.38.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

