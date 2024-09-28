Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 130,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNOA remained flat at $3.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.37. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

