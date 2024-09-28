SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Short Interest Update

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at SR Bancorp

In other SR Bancorp news, CEO William P. Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,613. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David M. Orbach bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $39,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at $214,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $189,360.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SR Bancorp stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SR Bancorp worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRBK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 42,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,827. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. SR Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

