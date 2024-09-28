S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,055,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

