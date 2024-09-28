Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in September

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.
Shares of STAEF stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Stanley Electric has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $16.98.
