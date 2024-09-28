Steamships Trading Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:SST)

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 29th.
Steamships Trading Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86.
About Steamships Trading
