Steamships Trading Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:SST)

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86.

Steamships Trading Company Limited engages in the shipping, transport, property, and hospitality operation businesses in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Property and Hospitality, Logistics, and Commercial and Investment. It offers scheduled services to manufacturers, wholesalers, and liner carriers; depot services comprising equipment hire, warehousing, and bonded or unbonded yard storage; short and long-term vessel charters specialized in shallow water river shipping; and intermodal logistics solutions linked to land-based services, such as road transport, cargo handling, storage, customs clearance, lay down areas, and warehousing.

