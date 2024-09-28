Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance
SCM opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stellus Capital Investment
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.