Stifel Nicolaus Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $200.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.62.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $177.96 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $179.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,579.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,579.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.