Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $3.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.36.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $8,994,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,486,000 after buying an additional 2,396,920 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 1,860,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.05.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
