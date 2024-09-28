Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $3.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stitch Fix

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 626,663 shares of company stock worth $3,101,692. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $8,994,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,486,000 after buying an additional 2,396,920 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 1,860,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.