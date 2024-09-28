Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.36.

SFIX stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,663 shares of company stock worth $3,101,692 over the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

