StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

