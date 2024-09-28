StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.61. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
