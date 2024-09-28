StockNews.com Downgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $632.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $576.89 and a 200 day moving average of $550.18. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $639.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $4,957,000. KP Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $17,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

