StockNews.com Downgrades Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Buy

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SPNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPNS

Sapiens International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.