StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTLT. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Get Catalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,403 shares of company stock valued at $902,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,172,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 37.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $788,000.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.