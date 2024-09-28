StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 1.8 %

CVV opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.