Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Stryker has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NYSE:SYK opened at $360.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.17. Stryker has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $374.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

