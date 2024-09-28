Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Symrise Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. Symrise has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $34.58.
About Symrise
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.