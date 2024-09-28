Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. Symrise has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Get Symrise alerts:

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.