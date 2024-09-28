T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,207,000 after purchasing an additional 124,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,750,000 after buying an additional 107,086 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,609,000 after acquiring an additional 109,053 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.