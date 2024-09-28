Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,954,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 788,535 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

