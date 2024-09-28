TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9-15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.15 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.800-3.300 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $119.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,188 shares of company stock worth $1,685,455. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.