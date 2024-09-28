Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 50,747.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,557,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,788,000 after buying an additional 13,531,221 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,420 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,940,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter worth $11,869,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 819,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

