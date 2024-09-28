The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $35.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,262,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,652,000 after purchasing an additional 834,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after buying an additional 1,241,057 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

