TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 922,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TomTom Price Performance
TomTom stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. TomTom has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.99.
TomTom Company Profile
