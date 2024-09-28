TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 922,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TomTom Price Performance

TomTom stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. TomTom has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

