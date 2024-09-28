TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.2 %

TAC stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.91. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TransAlta by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $3,779,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2,293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 458,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 439,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

