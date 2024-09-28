Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TROX. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.64. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 281,110 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 626,744 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

