TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RNWZ) Declares Dividend of $0.23

TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RNWZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RNWZ stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.82. TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF (RNWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a portfolio of renewable energy infrastructure companies from across the globe. RNWZ was launched on Dec 8, 2022 and is managed by TrueShares.

