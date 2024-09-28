TXNM Energy, Inc. (TXNM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3875 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

TXNM opened at $43.52 on Friday. TXNM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.36.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that TXNM Energy will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

