Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Update

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tyro Payments Price Performance
Shares of TYPMF stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.00.
About Tyro Payments
