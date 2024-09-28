Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Update

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Price Performance

Shares of TYPMF stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.00.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

