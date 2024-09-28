U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $35.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U.S. Global Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

