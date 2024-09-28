U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $35.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
