Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance

Shares of USNZY opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $638.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.87. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.