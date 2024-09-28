Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.35) earnings per share.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.96. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.75.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

