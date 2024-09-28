Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNT. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 124,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

