Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vontobel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$64.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.11. Vontobel has a fifty-two week low of C$64.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.07.
About Vontobel
