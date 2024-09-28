Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vontobel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$64.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.11. Vontobel has a fifty-two week low of C$64.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.07.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

