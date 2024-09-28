WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from WAM Strategic Value’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance
WAM Strategic Value Company Profile
WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
